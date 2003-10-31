Andrew Sullivan is still taking on John Derbyshire. I like them both. But, I don't think, as Sullivan argues, that you can exchange an intolerance of homosexuality for an intolerance of Jews. One is ethic and one is lifestyle. And, I think Derb is right, to some degree, so is Sullivan.

An organization overwhelmingly populated by folks of one kind, will tend to defend their own. The difference is that homosexuality is a lifestyle outside the norm with Israel and Jews are inside the norm. The liberals who support homosexuality generally tend to support palestinians, solely because they are the underdog. If gays become mainstream they'll lose their liberal support.

I suppose that is what Sullivan wants. But, I disagree with him on this particular issue.