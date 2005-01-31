Did Howard Dean scream again? You remember the scream don't you? It is what unhinged his campaign for President. Over the weekend, Dean finally admitted the nation was at war, but said it was a war between Dems and Reps. He did not fully acknowledge the Iraq war. In addtion, Dean said

"I hate the Republicans and everything they stand for . . ."

Hate goes a step too far in my mind. We may be opponents, but there should be no hate. Dean, however, will no doubt bring more vitriol than Terry McAullife was ever able to muster.