The Republicans now have their largest majorities in Congress since World War II. Sen. Mary Landrieu (D-LA)Heritage ActionScorecard

Sen. Mary Landrieu

Senate Democrat Average

See Full Scorecard4% has been defeated in a runoff in Louisiana. Former Louisiana Governor Edwin Edwards went down to defeat too.

Republicans will have a solid majority in both houses of congress in January. They will have that majority because they ran opposed to Barack Obama. They ran campaigning on the eradication of Obamacare and stopping the President’s then planned executive amnesty plan.

The Republicans told the voters that if the voters would stand with the GOP, the GOP would stand for them against Barack Obama.

The voters listened, gave the GOP what it wanted, and the GOP immediately thereafter moved the goalposts. They preemptively surrendered and now want to both nibble at Obamacare instead of end it and they want to fund the President’s immigration plan.

House Republicans, this week, are set to fund Barack Obama’s amnesty plan with the help of House Democrats.

If you want to stop amnesty, you must flood the offices of members of congress with phone calls. There’s no other way. They need to hear from you and that you demand they keep their promises.

RedState has a call center. Click this link and you can put in your zipcode. That will show you your member of congress’s phone number. Call them.

But when you call, you must do something specific. You must tell your congressman to oppose the rule on the continuing resolution in addition to the continuing resolution itself.

If your congressman votes for the rule, the continuing resolution can come to the floor of the House and Rep. John Boehner (R-OH)Heritage ActionScorecard

Rep. John Boehner

House Republican Average

See Full ScorecardN/A can rely on Democrats to pass it. The rule must be opposed. Call now.

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