DOOM! people. Doom. It is the hottest it has ever been!!!!! Unless you use satellite based temperature measurements, which the global warming crowd loved until those measurements stopped scaring people.

So it is back to DOOM. 2014 was the hottest year ever. In fact, it was so hot the Times won’t even tell you what it was. Nope. In the whole article it never tells you what the record breaking global average temperature was in 2014.

In the annals of climatology, 2014 now surpasses 2010 as the warmest year in a global temperature record that stretches back to 1880. The 10 warmest years on record have all occurred since 1997, a reflection of the relentless planetary warming that scientists say is a consequence of human emissions and poses profound long-term risks to civilization and to the natural world.

Perhaps they did not want to say anything because it is actually only an estimate and that estimate is only one one-hundredth of a degree higher than 2010, or within the margin of error.

But then that isn’t nearly the story you need to hear if they’re trying to get you to repent of your sins and trade worship of the Creator for creation itself.

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