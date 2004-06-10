Here is the Economist's take on the Reagan legacy. It is worth a read, though I do not fully agree with it.

The big achievements of his administrationâ€”slashing the top rate of tax, building up the armed services, winning the cold war, institutionalising the conservative counter-establishmentâ€”far outweighed smaller compromises. But his ideology was not unmixed. In 1981, two days before a crazy character tried to shoot him, Mr Reagan told White House correspondents at the Gridiron Dinner that â€œsometimes our right hand doesn't know what our far-right hand is doingâ€. What happened in practice was that the pragmatists in his administration frequently succeeded in keeping his far-right hand in check.