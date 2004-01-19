PoliBlog says Kerry's victory hurts Clark. I agree. In fact, I think it does more damage to Clark than Dean.

Granted, my predictions are off to a bad start. Momentum has definitely trumped organization. But, Clark has jumped the shark (his "9/11 wouldn't happen with me as your Pres" comment set that mark for me) and he will now start to drop. The attention that has been on him as he Iowa skipper will be on Kerry and Edwards who will have to go after Clark to get to Dean. Might they tagteam -- one on Dean and one on Clark?