The Evangelical Outpost is a great blog from an evangelical perspective. One of the of refreshing things about it is that the blogger, Joe Carter, does not put up with moral relativism b.s. The whole concept of moral relativism is repugnant to me.

It seems so obvious that something is either good or bad -- there are very few things that are good for one person and bad for another.

My remember my philosophy professor in college discussing cannibalism. It wasn't right for us, but could it be right for indigenous people in Micronesia. He, wisely, rejected the idea that it would be right for anyone and championed moral absolutes.

The Evangelical Outpost is worth reading today on that point.