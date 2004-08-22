Others, like Glenn Reynolds and Ed Morrisey, have said it better, but let me add one more to this Kerry v Swift Vets controversy.

When Kerry and the Dems were attacking Bush over his National Guard service, Bush did not scream to high heaven, he did not launch personal attacks on the accusers, he did not demand censorship, and he did not file FEC complaints -- he releazed all the records and, like a man, let the chips fall where they may.

Contrast that with the Swifties. Kerry & Co. have attacked the Swifties personally, accused them of being orchestrated by Bush, demanded censorship, filed FEC complaints, but have steadfastly refused to release all the records.

What is Kerry hiding?