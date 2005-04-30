Anti-Catholic Bigotry
I, for one, though not Catholic, think it is a good thing to have the Holy See treated as a soveriegn nation. It, to a limited extent, guarantees that at least one country will exercise some Christian morals in making decisions internationally.
Typically, some liberal professors want to scrap that.
That the Holy See is treated as a state within the international system is to many surprising. But it is also deeply troubling, for several reasons. For one thing, the Church isn't truly a sovereign nation; and to allow it to play one on the international stage mocks the definition of statehood. More importantly, the Church's role as a state gives it even more political influence than it would otherwise wield--granting outsized political power to a single religion. And that is particularly worrisome now that a conservative Pope has been succeeded by an even more conservative one.