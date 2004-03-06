A few days ago I posted a picture of a Kerry victory speech with an Anti-CNN sign featured prominently in it. Someone posted a comment to that post explaining it. The commenter (commentator?) (commentor?) writes:\

The CNN is BAD NEWS sign was brought to the viewing public by members of the National Association of Broadcast Employees and Technicians union, NABET-CWA. Local 11 in NY & Local 31 in DC are accusing CNN of union-busting for laying off the union technicians and camera crews in the northeast bureaus and replacing them with non-union techs and camera crews the very next day.

Some of those new techs were part of the old union staff, but nonetheless, all new employees are non-union. In order to get rid of the union, CNN had to get rid of at least 1/2 of the veteran technicians, some of whom had been with CNN since 1980. The unlucky other half are out of work just because CNN wanted to dump the collective bargaining agreement.

The techs and crews were - on paper - employed by a middleman subcontractor not CNN. That's how the network was able to dump them so easily, they simply fired the subcontractor and hired the NY & DC techs directly for the first time in 24 years.