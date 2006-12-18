â€œJohn McCain has always struck me as a man to willing to stand in the spotlight, blame the Christians when Rome burns, and ignore first principles if they conflict with prime time headlines.â€

Let me return and be perfectly clear and blunt: consider me in the anybody but McCain camp.

Lots of my friends have jumped on the McCain bandwagon. These friends usually begin their conversations with "Yes [you're right on X], but . . .," which is inevitably followed by him being right on spending, North Korea, Iraq, abortion, or some other single issue of importance.

Notwithstanding all of that, John McCain is wrong on the fundamentals. However pretty the veneer is, a rotten foundation will cause his structure to crumble. And we have seen that happen repeatedly. All John McCain needs is a CNN camera crew and he stands ready to shove conservatives under the bus if he's guaranteed prime time and Anderson Cooper crying tears of joy while Chris Matthews stands by blowing kisses.

John McCain is not my choice because he thinks he invented the First Amendment. When groups spoke critically of John McCain, he decided to curtail their First Amendment rights to do so. He sees nothing wrong with a campaign finance scheme that marginalizes individuals in favor of the media companies biased against his party, but partial towards him. He sees nothing wrong with a campaign finance system that benefits incumbency and shafts the little guy. John McCain sees nothing wrong in anything he does, which should be a red flag for the fawning media who constantly demand of George Bush a litany of his prior wrongs.

John McCain is not my choice because he seeks to regulate first and ask questions later. He could not help himself in investigating professional sports, curtailing free speech, writing scores of burdensome regulator acts, and pretending to try to stop perverts from getting on the internet all while making life difficult for the average joe on the net.

Now, and I realize this is not generally something to say in polite company, John McCain is not my choice because I question his mental disposition. We got a glimpse of that in 2000 when Maria Shriver sought to ask him questions and he went postal. We saw it by the way he reacted to Christian evangelicals who sided with Bush over McCain in 2000. We've seen it by the way he reacted to groups who criticized him, from going on TV to berate them to passing BCRA. We see it today by the way his minions are trying to oust state party chairs who don't bow before him. At best, John McCain is a bully who uses people to his advantage before stabbing them in the back. At worse, there are some poorly connected wires upstairs.

John McCain may be right on spending. He may be right on abortion. He may be right on North Korea. But fundamentally, John McCain has always struck me as a man to willing to stand in the spotlight, blame the Christians when Rome burns, and ignore first principles if they conflict with prime time headlines. He certainly can prove me wrong, but I won't hold my breath.