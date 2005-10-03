I said and maintain that I disagree with Charlie Bishop over his refusal to sign the contract approved by the Commission, but he is one hell of leader. Sometimes being a leader means doing unpopular things. Willing to stand up to universal criticism to do what you think is right, a hallmark of sound character (and stubbornness). At least WMAZ did a better job of reporting on significant concerns Bishop had.

But here's what bothers Bishop about Ronnie Miley.

In May 1991, Texas businesswoman Alice Banker checked into a downtown Macon hotel. A few hours later, Banker was found dead in her room. She had been raped, beaten and strangled. A hotel employee, Vincent Jerome Allen, was convicted on charges of raping and killing the woman. Bishop was deputy police chief of the Macon Police Department at the time.

An autopsy was performed on Banker. Afterward, her $3,500 wedding ring turned up missing. But shortly after authorities learned the ring was missing, it turned up in Banker's chest cavity. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation probed the situation and identified deputy coroner Lonnie Miley as a suspect in the theft of Banker's wedding ring. The GBI report said Lonnie Miley failed a polygraph test. The report also noted that Ronnie Miley stitched up the body after the autopsy.

Another GBI polygraph test indicated Ronnie Miley told the truth until asked if he knew who took the ring.

Then District Attorney Willis Sparks declined to prosecute the case, saying it lacked admissible evidence and that more than one person had the opportunity to take the ring. When the majority votes, the Chairman should follow their will. But good on Charlie for being willing to stand up to pressure to do what he thought was right. It looks like he probably was.