Okay, so the iPhone Apple Phone is supposed to be coming out soon. MacWorld Expo is 6 days and 13 hours from now according to my trusty countdown widget.

I have held off purchasing a new cell phone in hopes that Apple will release one. I want one that works flawlessly with my Mac. And I expect Apple can do it well.

I don't need or want a camera or a GPS device or, for that matter, an mp3 playing phone. I want a phone with an intuitive interface that is easy to use, has good sound quality, a strong antenna, and integrates well with my Powerbook. Is that too much to ask for? Apparently so.

Come on Steve. Do your magic.