For those who keep up with such things, Apple is switching to Intel. For the past decade, Apple has used IBM's PowerPC chip set to run its computers. But, the PPC has not kept up with speed and is a very hot chip. So, looking into the future, Apple thought it best to move over to Intel. Apple diehards everywhere are horrified. I think it is a fantastic decision.

The Intel chip set is progressing faster than Apples. The Apple binary code can work across the platforms for you only need to buy one program for either the Intel chip set or the PPC chip set. Apple will finally be able to smoke the Windows community with a rocket fast laptop with the Apple operating system.

Way cool.

Speaking of Apple, if the stars align right, I hope I might just be running Tiger by the end of the week. Awesome.