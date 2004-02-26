Interest battle across the pond:

Apple Computer and the Beatles' record company Apple Corps went to court in Britain on Wednesday over who gets to use the fruity name now that the computer company has entered the music business on the Internet.

The two companies reached a deal in 1991 after a fight over the trademark, signing an agreement that set out who could use the name and logo, and when.

But the British record company says the American computer company broke the deal by using the Apple name to market its new iTunes Internet music service. Apple Computer is arguing that the 1991 agreement allows Apple to handle data, including music data.

Quite frankly, I think it is a silly lawsuit. Everyone knows the Apple Computer logo. It most likely won't get confused with the other Apple's logo or brand.