My parents came for a visit. They're in from Louisiana -- hence the light blogging. Between deadline for a brief in Bankruptcy Court and their arrival, there's not time.

However, there is this:

The Bush White House told the Israeli government Friday that it considers "a pledge a pledge" and made clear it would oppose any Israeli effort to target Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat.

The message was delivered during a conversation between Bush national security adviser Condoleezza Rice and Dov Weisglass, the chief of staff to Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon, according to two senior administration sources. As my dad pointed out this morning. Killing Arafat is a mistake. He's such an idiot, the Palestinians might get someone with some sense.

Of course, then he fell out laughing and wondered who he was kidding. He.