Who knew Howard Dean wanted to be Chair of the DNC?

Former Vermont Gov. Howard Dean, whose high-flying presidential campaign crashed a year ago in the political chill of Iowa, is expected to announce Tuesday that he will run for the chairmanship of the Democratic National Committee, sources close to Dean told CNN.

The announcement is expected at around 1 p.m. Tuesday, the sources said. Dean is expected to inform DNC members of his decision first, before it is posted on his blog and sent out to supporters via e-mail, the sources said.

A bid by Dean has been expected, as he has been campaigning for the post for the past two months. This is lunacy. Dean got campaigning in his system and it has not gotten out of his system. This is the freaking chairmanship! You aren't running for President.

That the men who are running will throw tons of money at a meaningless job is rather humorous.