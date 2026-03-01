Are You Watching? History Is.
The Columbia University “Apartheid Divest” student organization tweeted “Death to America” in Persian.
Muslim immigrants in Washington, D.C. marched with Islamic Republic of Iran and Palestinian flags.
In New York City, the same protestors who marched against American actions in Venezuela returned to the streets to protest the attack on Iran. The group that funded and organized both events is backed by operatives of the Chinese Communist Party.
The Democratic Socialists of America have released a statement claiming to stand with the Iranian people against the United States, but making clear they actually stand with the Iranian regime.
The Obama Administration official, Ben Rhodes, who was nicknamed “Hamas” by his colleagues, is outraged.
Medhi Hassan is demanding that Trump be impeached.
Detroit Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib refers to the United States as “they,” claiming “they” do not care about the rule of law.
George Conway, a regular on MSNBC and running for Congress, is calling the United States a “terrorist state.”
Meanwhile, in Georgetown, Americans, Jews, and Iranians are marching in the streets together, celebrating the death of the Ayatollah.
Iranians are dancing in the streets of Tehran, celebrating the American attack.
Jews and Iranians have gone into the streets of London to cheer and celebrate together.
In Los Angeles, Iranians took to the streets to praise Donald Trump and cry tears of joy.
Rashida Tlaib claims, “You cannot ‘free’ people by killing them and destroying their country,” yet the Iranian people are in the streets of cities around the world, including in Iran, celebrating. Also, tell that to General George Patton.
The only ones who are not celebrating are the American Left and those under China’s influence.
Are you watching this? History is watching this.
The people of Iran are celebrating as white progressive Americans and unassimilated Islamic immigrants to the West attack the United States and Israel. Pay attention to that.
Oh, by the way, as of this moment, more civilians died in the snow in New York City thanks to Mayor Mamdani’s incompetence than have died from Israeli and American bombs. Mamdani, of course, is condemning the attack as illegal, when, again, it was just undocumented. After all, there can be no illegal attacks on stolen land. But the Iranian people are about to take their land back from the mullahs.
First of all, congratulations to the Iranian people. This has needed to happen since 1979. Second, now that we've had a day or so to digest this, I think the midterms look a little different. This conflict and the democrats reaction is reminding independent voters how AWFUL they are on foreign policy and keeping this nation safe.
In defense of a preemptive strike.
"Peaceful efforts to disarm the regime have failed again and again -- because we are not dealing with peaceful men"
"The regime has a history of reckless aggression in the Middle East. It has a deep hatred of America and our friends. And it has aided, trained and harbored terrorists, including operatives of al Qaeda"
"The United States and other nations did nothing to deserve or invite this threat. But we will do everything to defeat it. Instead of drifting along toward tragedy, we will set a course toward safety. Before the day of horror can come, before it is too late to act, this danger will be removed"
"The United States of America has the sovereign authority to use force in assuring its own national security. That duty falls to me, as Commander-in-Chief, by the oath I have sworn, by the oath I will keep"
"If we must begin a military campaign, it will be directed against the lawless men who rule your country and not against you. As our coalition takes away their power, we will deliver the food and medicine you need. We will tear down the apparatus of terror and we will help you to build a new country that is prosperous and free"
"no more executions of dissidents, no more torture chambers and rape rooms. The tyrant will soon be gone. The day of your liberation is near."
"We are now acting because the risks of inaction would be far greater. In one year, or five years, the power of the regime to inflict harm on all free nations would be multiplied many times over."
The United States, with other countries, will work to advance liberty and peace in that region. Our goal will not be achieved overnight, but it can come over time.
"The power and appeal of human liberty is felt in every life and every land. And the greatest power of freedom is to overcome hatred and violence, and turn the creative gifts of men and women to the pursuits of peace.
That is the future we choose. Free nations have a duty to defend our people by uniting against the violent. And tonight, as we have done before, America and our allies accept that responsibility.
Good night, and may God continue to bless America."
OK - I'm convinced, let's rock and roll...