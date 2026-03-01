Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Brian Wolfe
8h

First of all, congratulations to the Iranian people. This has needed to happen since 1979. Second, now that we've had a day or so to digest this, I think the midterms look a little different. This conflict and the democrats reaction is reminding independent voters how AWFUL they are on foreign policy and keeping this nation safe.

Blair
8h

In defense of a preemptive strike.

"Peaceful efforts to disarm the regime have failed again and again -- because we are not dealing with peaceful men"

"The regime has a history of reckless aggression in the Middle East. It has a deep hatred of America and our friends. And it has aided, trained and harbored terrorists, including operatives of al Qaeda"

"The United States and other nations did nothing to deserve or invite this threat. But we will do everything to defeat it. Instead of drifting along toward tragedy, we will set a course toward safety. Before the day of horror can come, before it is too late to act, this danger will be removed"

"The United States of America has the sovereign authority to use force in assuring its own national security. That duty falls to me, as Commander-in-Chief, by the oath I have sworn, by the oath I will keep"

"If we must begin a military campaign, it will be directed against the lawless men who rule your country and not against you. As our coalition takes away their power, we will deliver the food and medicine you need. We will tear down the apparatus of terror and we will help you to build a new country that is prosperous and free"

"no more executions of dissidents, no more torture chambers and rape rooms. The tyrant will soon be gone. The day of your liberation is near."

"We are now acting because the risks of inaction would be far greater. In one year, or five years, the power of the regime to inflict harm on all free nations would be multiplied many times over."

The United States, with other countries, will work to advance liberty and peace in that region. Our goal will not be achieved overnight, but it can come over time.

"The power and appeal of human liberty is felt in every life and every land. And the greatest power of freedom is to overcome hatred and violence, and turn the creative gifts of men and women to the pursuits of peace.

That is the future we choose. Free nations have a duty to defend our people by uniting against the violent. And tonight, as we have done before, America and our allies accept that responsibility.

Good night, and may God continue to bless America."

OK - I'm convinced, let's rock and roll...

