The Columbia University “Apartheid Divest” student organization tweeted “Death to America” in Persian.

Muslim immigrants in Washington, D.C. marched with Islamic Republic of Iran and Palestinian flags.

In New York City, the same protestors who marched against American actions in Venezuela returned to the streets to protest the attack on Iran. The group that funded and organized both events is backed by operatives of the Chinese Communist Party.

The Democratic Socialists of America have released a statement claiming to stand with the Iranian people against the United States, but making clear they actually stand with the Iranian regime.

The Obama Administration official, Ben Rhodes, who was nicknamed “Hamas” by his colleagues, is outraged.

Medhi Hassan is demanding that Trump be impeached.

Detroit Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib refers to the United States as “they,” claiming “they” do not care about the rule of law.

George Conway, a regular on MSNBC and running for Congress, is calling the United States a “terrorist state.”

Meanwhile, in Georgetown, Americans, Jews, and Iranians are marching in the streets together, celebrating the death of the Ayatollah.

Iranians are dancing in the streets of Tehran, celebrating the American attack.

Jews and Iranians have gone into the streets of London to cheer and celebrate together.

In Los Angeles, Iranians took to the streets to praise Donald Trump and cry tears of joy.

Rashida Tlaib claims, “You cannot ‘free’ people by killing them and destroying their country,” yet the Iranian people are in the streets of cities around the world, including in Iran, celebrating. Also, tell that to General George Patton.

The only ones who are not celebrating are the American Left and those under China’s influence.

Are you watching this? History is watching this.

The people of Iran are celebrating as white progressive Americans and unassimilated Islamic immigrants to the West attack the United States and Israel. Pay attention to that.

Oh, by the way, as of this moment, more civilians died in the snow in New York City thanks to Mayor Mamdani’s incompetence than have died from Israeli and American bombs. Mamdani, of course, is condemning the attack as illegal, when, again, it was just undocumented. After all, there can be no illegal attacks on stolen land. But the Iranian people are about to take their land back from the mullahs.