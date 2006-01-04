Great flight to DC. Very smooth. Few people on the plane.

I'm in the office now. Back to work. By the way, I tried the new blog program that's free in Firefox. I don't care for it. The spell check is off and in the few posts that I wrote, I noticed an uptick in homonym replacement. For example, I was typing fast and did "here" instead of "hear." Just the way the page layout and reading of the posts were set up made it very difficult to catch things like that.

I think I'll stick with MarsEdit and Ecto.