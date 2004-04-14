Air America has been knocked off the air in LA and Chicago for failing to pay over $1 million to the radio network through which it is broadcast. This, according to Drudge and the Chicago Tribune. Well, Air America responded with this:

MultiCultural Radio Broadcasting's conduct in this matter has been disgraceful. To shut off a broadcast that listeners rely on without warning and in the middle of discussions is the height of irresponsibility and a slap in the face of the media industry.

First, they've only been on the air for two weeks. Do listeners already rely on them? Well, they are liberals listening.

But seriously, isn't this arrogant. They don't pay their bill and they act like they deserve to remain on the air. Should we grant Air America an exception that it's staff would no doubt deny Rush Limbaugh if he were in the same boat?

It is clear that these socialists despise the free market and think they should be able to freeload. It "is the height of irresponsibility and a slap in the face of the media industry" for these people to think they can broadcast without making contractually obligated payments and that, after only two weeks, somehow they think their listeners "rely" on them.

Cut the crap. Cut the stations.

One more thing, they took over hispanic stations and other multiculti stations. What about the listeners who relied on those stations before Air America cut them off?

What goes around comes around.