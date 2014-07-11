Article One and Stunts for 07/11/2014
Speaker John Boehner intends to draft legislation in the House of Representatives that would authorize a suit against the president of the United States. The legislation would only pertain to the House, so it would not need the Senate's consent. Given...
Speaker John Boehner intends to draft legislation in the House of Representatives that would authorize a suit against the president of the United States. The legislation would only pertain to the House, so it would not need the Senate's consent. Given the partisan composition of the House, the legislation will pass. Speaker Boehner will use taxpayer dollars to sue President Obama over President ...
Updated: Fri Jul 11, 2014