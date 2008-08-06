A Las Vegas political reporter, Jon Ralston, interviewed Barack Obama and called him on all his policy reversals.

Among the questions Ralston asks was this:

I guess what the American people want to know though Senator, is what is the real difference between you and John McCain. You are running this ad tying him to the industry saying that he has taken all of these contributions, but as you well know there is a story out today about how you supported the Dick Cheney bill and he opposed it. **That bill gave subsidies to the oil and gas companies, John McCain opposed the bill saying those are tax breaks for those companies, Barack Obama favored it.**

And how did Barack Obama respond? You guessed it. He couldn't take the heat.

Hold on a second John, I thought I was talking to you instead of debating John McCain, but I am happy to let you serve as his proxy.

You can see the whole interview below. Kudos to Jon Ralston for asking tough questions. But then he must just be a dirty racist for daring to talk that way to the Obamessiah.

If the best Obama can do is call the Republican response "ignorant," we win. To date, his campaign has failed to release numbers to support his claims about inflating tires. As I've noted earlier today, even the Politifact claim does now hold water.

By the way, isn't it snobbish to dismiss the opposition by calling them ignorant? Not that there is anything wrong with that.