My wife came home to tell me what she saw. I just saw it again on the news.

As she drove down a major highway she saw a sign that said something along the lines of "Warning: Pictures of American Injustice Ahead."

There on the street corners, just up from an elementary school, were anti-abortion protestors with massive pictures of aborted fetuses all up and down the road. These, to me, weren't "prolife" supporters. They were anti-abortion supporters.

People like this give the prolife cause a bad name and lose credibility. They may think they are getting their message out -- but I just want to beat the hell out of them. Abortion is not a right or a choice in my mind, though I might have made an exception for these people.

Disgusting.