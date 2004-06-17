In Macon, Georgia, where I live, there is an epidemic of Asian spas. We have the "China Doll Massage," the "Tokya Health Spa," the "Inn of 7 Happiness Spa," the "Peace and Good Tidings Spa," the "Taste of Asia Spa," and those are just some of the ones on my drive into work each morning, which is only 3 to 4 miles.

These are houses of prostitution. I know a couple of well intentioned people who went for a legitimate massage and were told they could pay extra for "added pleasures" complete with a price guide for various forms of sex.

I have heard that these places are run by outgrowths of Asian mafia who bring in indentured servants with the promise of freedom in America if the girls prostitute themselves for a few years.

Well, the lady I discussed earlier, Marlene Gaskill, was kind enough to send me this link. The AJC titled it "Persistence beat massage parlor." As I'm sure Ms. Gaskill will tell you, prayer beat the massage parlors.