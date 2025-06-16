I don’t know why the man killed the state representative and her husband or shot the other two in Minnesota. Brian Stelter of CNN rushed rapidly to conclude it was a right-wing assassination. He does not do that to the left when, for example, two Israeli embassy employees were gunned down by a socialist antisemite a day after CNN ran a false story based on Hamas propaganda or when, again a day after CNN ran a false story based on Hamas propaganda, a man firebombed Holocaust survivors in Colorado.

When James Hodgkinson committed the mass assassination attempt of Republicans in Congress and it turned out he was an obsessive MSNBC fan, the media collectively moved on quickly.

When two separate would-be assassins attempted to take the life of Donald Trump, there was never any talk about the rhetoric from MSNBC or even CNN, which is often hysterical about Trump. MSNBC is daily assassination wish casting against Trump. Instead, both networks generally took a tone of “he brought this on himself.”

When any Democrat gets killed, Stelter, CNN, MSNBC, etc. all rush to blame the rhetoric of the right. Left-wing rhetoric always gets excused. And, for those of you in the press, that’s the number one reason so many people on the right will push back if this was motivated by partisan politics.

But we don’t know yet. That won’t stop Stelter from extrapolating because it is always safe for him to blame the right and excuse the left.

Overnight, the alleged assassin was captured. We’ll now find out more. Crazy is a good bet.

Meanwhile, the big story and the story that matters most is what is happening between Israel and Iran.

Notably, the “no more wars” crowd insists this is part of a Neocon nation-building campaign.

Let me educate you all on something.

The “no more wars” guys and the “Iran will never get the bomb if we negotiate” guys all come from a very cynically misguided worldview.

They all presume because they do not take religion seriously that no one else does either. They use religion. They pull at the heartstrings of the religious for political ends. But the libertarian crowd and the progressive crowd are not, at heart, religious and do not, at heart, think anyone else is.

They all think we can just sit around and do nothing because no one wants to start a nuclear war. Iran is never going to get a bomb and even if it does, it will be for show. So leave it alone.

I believe in Adam and Eve. I do. I think they were the first two people on the planet and they didn’t have belly buttons since they were not borne of women. I believe in Noah’s Ark. I really do believe a man spent about a hundred years building a big ass ship in which he put animals and a few people and saved the animal kingdom from a global flood.

I do not think it is a myth or parable. I think it is real. I think a big fish swallowed Jonah for three days. I think Jesus really was born of a virgin, really lived, really died, and really did rise again three days later.

I do not think it is hyperbole, exaggerated, made up, mythology, or symbolism. I think it is real.

And it shapes my whole worldview, how I think, and how I live.

In Christian eschatology, we have no idea when Jesus is coming back and we are commanded to love our neighbors in the meantime. So you can trust me with a nuke probably more than even a secular atheist who is under no command from an Almighty to love his neighbor.

Iran is a Shiite fundamentalist Islamic republic. Its theocratic leaders are not secular, not cynical, and are driven by a very basic belief. If they can destroy Israel, they can cause the Mahdi to reveal himself and escalate the arrival of paradise.

It is a presuppositional event in their governance.

Barack Obama was too cynical to understand that just because he didn’t believe, others might believe.

The “no more nation-building” guys are just as cynical.

Iran is literally the only nation on planet Earth you cannot trust with a nuclear weapon because the presuppositional founding of the Islamic Republic of Iran is the destruction of Israel to bring about the apocalypse.

We are not witnessing nation-building. We are witnesses nation saving. We are witnessing global saving. Israel is saving the entire planet from a nation that not only wants a nuke but actually wants to use the nuke for theological purposes.

You may not think Jonah got swallowed by a giant fish and lived for three days in the fish’s belly. But some people, myself included, really and truly do.

You may not think nuclear war can bring about the second coming. Iran does.

The institutional arrogance of the secular elite and the naive libertarians have gotten us to this point. You can tell me that for thirty years experts have been saying Iran was on the verge of a nuke and they have never gotten one. My response is that we know, beyond a reasonable doubt, that they want a nuke and we know they have escalated production based on the IAEA examinations. That is good enough for me to stop them.

Lastly, a group of overwhelmingly white progressives marched in the streets for “No Kings Day,” which is actually flag day but progressives hate flying the American flag.

Progressives, particularly progressive women, struggle more than any other group with mental health. They do not go to church. Protest is church. So it is easy to get them out to protest because it is a religious exercise that helps their mental health. They feel a part of something greater than themselves.

They protested against the elected and term-limited President of the United States who is being stymied by unelected life-tenured judges because they and the American press corps catastrophize everything the left does not control and cannot see that the system is actually working, including those unelected judges slowing Trump down.

Also, the 250th Army Birthday party turned out to be about the army, not Trump, and these people, organized by winners of the lucky sperm club of inherited aristocratic American grift, were convinced the Army celebration would be all about Trump. It was not.

Lastly, if Trump were a king, a dictator, or an autocrat, these people would have been beaten in the streets. They were not. We live in a free nation of elected leaders and we have a constitution that gives people the right to protest. So God bless them for exercising their right and bless their hearts they’re too unstable and indoctrinated on catastrophizing everything that they cannot realize their very protest is proof we have no king but Jesus, who most of them reject.