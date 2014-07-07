Katie Pavlich has a new book coming out tomorrow about the “war on women.”

Katie was one of the first people to come out with a book detailing the fast and furious scandal and this too is a timely book from her. Too many guys have been caught in the middle of this nonsense, so it is great to have serious reinforcement from a lady who gets it.

The book comes out tomorrow and you can pre-order today from Amazon. In the spirit of disclosure, if you didn’t know, Townhall.com is now a sister site of ours and Katie works there. But I’d be touting this book anyway. It’s timely and Katie is an excellent writer.

The post Assault and Flattery: The Truth About the Left and Their War on Women appeared first on RedState.