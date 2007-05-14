Here's the thing, I realize I am a Republican candidate for office. But I also run a large online website dedicated to Republican activism. We got slaughtered last November at the polls. One of the reasons is corruption. And yet the GOP put another California Republican on the House Appropriations Committee this week -- the fourth one to have records seized by the FBI in an ongoing corruption investigation.

Whether its the Democrats or Republicans, it is wrong. And it must stop. So I've declared war on the House GOP Steering Committee. We're going to go after them and their donors. First, we're going to call them all. You can help. The first target is John Linder. It doesn't matter whether you are a Republican or Democrat. This is unacceptable conduct for either party to engage in.

All you have to do is make three phone calls. That's it.

Today we are calling John Linder of Georgia. He represents the 7th District in Georgia which all or portions of Barrow, Forsyth, Gwinnett, Newton, and Walton Counties. Populated areas include Social Circle, Walnut Grove, Good Hope, Winder, Bethlehem, Cumming, Snellville, Lilburn, Duluth, Norcross, and Lawrenceville.

Zipcodes include most areas with a 3000x. Area codes include 770 and 678. This is all relevant information if they dare to tell you they won't talk to you because you are out of the district.

Call (770) 232-3005 first. Then call (202) 225-4272. Ask if he voted for Calvert. Then you may want to ask the following:

(1) Are you aware that Ken Calvert paid a heroin addicted prostitute for oral sex?

(2) Are you aware that Calvert will be the fourth California Republican on the Appropriations Committee to have records seized by the FBI?

TIP: If they say they want to mail you the answer, ask first to speak to someone else. If they insist on mailing you something, respond, â€œSo what you are telling me is that you refuse to answer? I'll consider that a yes vote.â€

Also, don't forget to call Tom Cole at (202) 225-6165. Just tell the person who answers the phone that you wanted to let Congressman Cole know you will not be contributing to the NRCC's efforts until Ken Calvert is off Appropriations.

Report back here in the comments.