Even in Atlanta you will be made to care. Atlanta’s Fire Chief, Kelvin Cochran, has been suspended for one month for writing a book in which he maintains orthodox Christian beliefs on sex and marriage.

According to the Atlanta Business Chronicle,

Atlanta Fire Chief Kelvin Cochran is suspended for one month without pay after publishing a book that says homosexuality and having multiple sexual partners is “vile,” “vulgar”, and “inappropriate”.

The 162-page paperback titled “Who Told You That You Were Naked?” is being sold at Amazon.com.

The description of the book from Amazon is as follows:

This profound question, “Who told you that you were naked?, meant much more than, “Who told you that you do not have on clothes?” From God’s perspective nakedness meant so much more. It meant condemnation and deprivation to his most precious creation-mankind. Though He reconciled Adam’s condition by clothing him in coats of lambs’ skin, Adam never got over what he had done. Condemnation has dominated ever since. Now we have a more permanent solution. We have been clothed with Christ! Redeemed men who carry the curse of condemnation and deprivation cannot fulfill their purpose as husbands, fathers, community and business leaders-world changers! Adam never gave God a straight answer. It’s time to answer that question. WHO TOLD YOU THAT YOU WERE NAKED?

Chief Cochran is an evangelical Christian who has not shied away from his faith in the past. He left the Atlanta Fire Department to take a job in the Obama Administration. He returned, however, to the city he loves to head its Fire Department. But the gay mafia is loudly complaining that Chief Cochran, by writing this book, will suddenly now not put out the fires of gay homes, or something like that.

Specifically, the accusation is that by being honest about his orthodox Christian views on sex and marriage, Chief Cochran is undermining the public trust in him. You’d think the government would appreciate Kelvin Cochran being a role model to young black men in Atlanta, but they are instead much more focused on not offending the gay rights community.

What Mayor Reed and the gay rights community are saying is that if you work for government you cannot be open about your Christian faith. Again, you will be made to care.

If you like, you can order a copy of Chief Cochran’s book and maybe even send one to Mayor Kasim Reed. Mayor Reed’s address is:

Hon. Kasim Reed

55 Trinity Ave SW #2500

Atlanta, GA 30303

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