I never thought I’d see the day when a Republican attacks another Republican for being a free market conservative, but that’s what David Dewhurst is doing in his attempt to buy the Texas Senate Election.

New polling out shows that Dewhurst is close to, but not at, 50% â€” the threshold he needs to reach to avoid a runoff with Ted Cruz. So now Dewhurst is attacking Ted Cruz for being a free market conservative aligned with . . . wait for it . . . no serious, wait for it . . . free market groups like the Club for Growth.

Dewhurst is a multimillionaire who intends to win this thing by going negative on Ted Cruz. Cruz does not have Dewhurst level resources, but we can get him close. He absolutely needs your help right now. Got to www.tedcruz.org and pour the cash in.

When a candidate is attacked for being a free market conservative, we need to have his back and help him fight back.

The most stunning irony in the latest Dewcrist . . . er . . . Dewhurst attacks is that Dewcrist is trying to tie Ted Cruz to amnesty proposals when Dewcrist voted for the Texas DREAM Act and blocked efforts to enact e-Verify.

Meanwhile, Ted Cruz not only opposes amnesty, but drew ire from the left for successfully defending Texas’s right to execute an illegal alien for raping and murdering two teenage girls.

We need to do everything we can to get Ted Cruz elected.