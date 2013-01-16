ATTN Gun Owners: McConnell & Reid Cutting Deal on the Filibuster
The Senate Republican Leader and Senate Democratic Leader are cutting a deal on the filibuster. You may think it is over and done with, but it is not. Harry Reid, through Senate procedure, has kept the first day of business in the Senate going on. This...
The Senate Republican Leader and Senate Democratic Leader are cutting a deal on the filibuster. You may think it is over and done with, but it is not. Harry Reid, through Senate procedure, has kept the first day of business in the Senate going on. This allows the rules of the Senate to be changed with just a majority vote if he decides to claim | Read More »