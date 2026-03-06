I had an awkward moment on radio yesterday. I had to record the last hour and a half of my show to catch a flight. It was just before 2pm ET that word circulated that President Trump had fired Kristi Noem. I sat in the B terminal at Dulles International Airport with a tiny microphone and had to broadcast a short segment of radio to let the audience know. I’m not sure if anyone heard the PA system as I was talking.

The audience comes first.

This was long overdue and provides the President with a bit of a reset. My friend Markwayne Mullin, the Senator from Oklahoma, will be a great Secretary of Homeland Security. Progressives are already attacking him for a lack of a college degree and for making lots of money in Congress.

Senator Mullin couldn’t finish college because his father fell ill, and Markwayne had to drop out to keep the family business going. He turned it into a multimillion-dollar enterprise, eventually selling it, which is the actual explanation for his wealth in Congress.

In the failed Afghan withdrawal, Senator Mullin sneaked into Kabul and helped rescue Americans who Joe Biden had left behind. He is a good guy and a real upgrade from Noem.

Lewandowski will go too.

My question right now is whether Homeland Security, as structured, is necessary. We are in a war, whether we call it that or not; Democrats have shut the department down. You’d think we’d be scrambling to reopen the Department of Homeland Security if it were vital to, well, security.

What If?

What if the Iran operation is successful?

The entire American press corps is treating the operation skeptically. There is no fanfare for the troops. There is a level of incredulousness about the whole thing. This is, in part, because the President did not go on a sales campaign to convince Americans first. But it was the very element of surprise and strike that warranted the success.

Barnstorming the nation for the next two months to make the case for war would have given Iran time to prepare.

We’re less than a week in, and we have decapitated the leadership, wiped out or buried much of their arsenal, established air supremacy over Iran, united Iran’s Arab neighbors with Israel, undermined Russia’s access to drone technology, undermined China’s access to oil and natural gas, and further isolated Cuba.

The oil and natural gas situation for China is so bad, the nation has stopped sending planes to harass Taiwan and ordered the nation’s businesses to be responsible with their energy consumption.

Ukraine is now helping us take out the Iranian drones. But the press is running fear stories that the United States is about out of munitions, and the Russians are somehow benefiting from all of this. Every “news analysis” is designed to paint the operation in a negative light when, actually, Iran is announcing volleys of missile launches that are not actually happening, the B-52s can fly over Iran with impunity, their navy is destroyed, and their goats are safe because the new ayatollah has erectile dysfunction. The New York Times even accepted an op-ed by Rob Malley without disclosing the FBI investigation into him or his removal from his position as an Iran negotiator because of serious concerns about his ties to Iran.

To put it another way, letting Rob Malley pen that op-ed is as if the New York Times let Eva Braun pen a piece casting doubts on the success of D-Day without disclosing her relationship to Hitler.

CNN, which regularly assails Fox News as “state media” and now often attacks CBS too, is the only American news outlet inside Iran, but is there with the blessings and restrictions of that regime. Good luck getting the local reporter to get access to the residents truthfully. On social media, the Iranians are regularly cheering as they video the Americans blowing up Iranian positions, weapons, etc. Will CNN be truthfully able to explore those reactions in Iran? Or should we consider it state media in Iran? By the way, there is now a “shoot-to-kill” order against anyone who cheers on the Americans in Iran.

Mr. Trump is the most polarizing figure in American politics right now. But I am a bit shocked that the polarization has poisoned conversations on the operation so much that progressives are defending the Ayatollahs and the Iranian regime. It is indisputably a good thing that we have destabilized that government. It would be a better thing if we could put in place the opportunities for the Iranian people to take back their country.

The loudest and most prominent voices have determined that the narrative will be a failure unless success is proven. But what if it is successful? Democrats have boxed themselves in with their rhetoric, and the press, again, undermines its own credibility.

Americans really should be rooting for the success of the operation. I definitely am.