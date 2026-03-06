Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Linda Gray's avatar
Linda Gray
4h

I’m absolutely for cheering our military, President Trump, the Israeli military and their people.

Never has TDS been so prominent than it is right now. Not only is the media so biased, they are actually stupid. Yes, by all means let’s tell everyone what we are going to do before a surprise attack. A sieve has fewer holes than the democrats in congress and the media.

Now one quick question, what happens to our majority on the Senate with Senator Mullen leaving?

God, protect our military and the military and people of Israel, Amen

Side note, could someone PLEASE make either daylight savings time or standard time permanent?

Reply
Share
7 replies
Israel Bigelow's avatar
Israel Bigelow
3h

You wouldn't think we were winning this war with Iran by the way the news is covering it. The arguments from the Democrats so far is that this war is illegal (it's covered under the War Powers Act and Iran, Russia, and China already flout international law with impunity), that it will turn into a forever war (which is the same thing they said about Venezuela), or that the Trump administration is being controlled by Netanyahu (they have to misquote Marco Rubio). The first two are standard Democrat objections to almost any US engagement in a foreign conflict but, the third makes me worry for the future of the country. Americans are incredibly susceptible to social media and easily manipulated by propaganda. In the Israeli-Gaza war, social media algorithms fed them a constant stream of Israel bombing Palestinians without any context (that this was a defensive war started by the genocidal Palestinian terrorist organization that controlled Gaza and regularly uses human shields). The same people arguing that Israel is an apartheid state committing genocide are quiet on everything Iran does their own people and what they do in the region.

What to make of a government that publicly executes women from cranes, throws gay people off roofs, or mows down protestors for wanting democracy? Say what you want about Trump, but I think his administration saw a window to act when they could. Iran with a nuclear weapon is at best a North Korea for the Middle East that will be able to spread terror in the region and rattle the nuclear saber when countered. At worst, they'd be fanatical enough to use it. If a Democrat were to take over, we'd be sending them more cash while they race toward a nuke and fund terrorism. I have a lot of reasons to dislike Trump, but he is doing the right thing at probably the right time.

Reply
Share
3 replies
68 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Erick Erickson, LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture