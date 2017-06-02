President Trump has decided to remove the United States from the Paris Climate Accord. Given the hysteria over his decision, you would think he just launched a nuclear war. Instead, he exposed how so much of the left's agenda is meaningless virtue signaling.

The Paris Accord is a voluntary agreement to which every nation has joined except Syria and Nicaragua. No nation that signed the Paris Accord can be compelled to do anything and, in fact, not a single nation that has signed the accord has done a thing. You read that right. Though every nation except two have signed the agreement, not a single signatory nation has taken any action to comply with the accord. Every action thus far has been an action already begun before the accord was signed.

What's more, there is little evidence that the actions President Obama proposed prior to leaving office would have caused us to meet the carbon emission goals of the accord. Concurrently, there is plenty of evidence that even without implementing those actions the United States will be in compliance with the accord. The reality is that our national emissions continue to go down and are less than they were a decade ago.

Updated: Fri Jun 02, 2017