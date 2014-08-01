Sextili had been the name of the eighth month, but only because it was the sixth month in the Roman calendar. Wikipedia notes that "it became the eighth month when January and February were added to the year before March by King Numa Pompilius, who also gave it 29 days." Julius Caesar put in two additional days.

Sextili became August eight years after the birth of Christ to honor Emperor ...



Updated: Fri Aug 01, 2014



