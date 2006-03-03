For the first time since Tuesday, I'm awake and actually feel awake and alive. This is nasty stuff, but I can say I definitely feel mostly recovered.

Ironically, yesterday I felt better and set out to do work for work once I was up and moving. I kept falling asleep -- struggling to breathe wears you out. Today I have not wanted to overdo it and, consequently, as the sun sets I'm starting to feel alive.

For the first time in weeks I can breathe through my nose. It's sad when you consider that progress.