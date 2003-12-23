According to Washington Whispers:

A North Korean delegation is now secretly visiting Tehran for discussions with Iranian officials that are believed to focus on cooperation in the production of missiles or nuclear weapons, a knowledgable U.S. official tells U.S. News. The Bush administration has been watching North Korean-Iranian cooperation for some time, and North Korean scientists and technicians have previously been spotted at a town near the Caspian Sea. They are believed to be working on Iran's development of longer-range missiles. Other officials also say the two countriesÃ¢â‚¬â€œthe remaining members of President Bush's "axis of evil"Ã¢â‚¬â€œare working together on weapons of mass destruction. --Thomas Omestad