We're back from Memphis. That's a shot of Evelyn with all the other nieces and nephews in the family. The baby in the other stroller is actually 6 monhts older than her.

We ate good food on Beale Street. Everyone loved Evelyn.

She was a real trooper on the trip. She played, sang, and talked to everyone on the plane trip there. On the way home she slept. We had a rough trip home because of weather. I had arranged the flight around her eating schedule. But our 4:30 flight turned into a 7:30 flight -- which was 8:30 on Evelyn and Eastern time. We got home at 9:40pm and waited until 10:45 pm to get our luggage. All told, we stumbled in at about 12:45 a.m. Monday.

So, Evelyn and I slept in. I had one more day of her all to myself. She is a great kid. Christy and I have been blessed immeasurably.