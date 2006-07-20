The nice thing about now being free from the Washington commute is that I'm back in action politically. It feels fantastic to be doing RedState every day -- though I've been slow this week between a sick baby and the Tuesday primary (but Peach Pundit has been active).

I have also gotten back into campaigns. I helped out at the last minute on a local race here, am helping in a runoff, did an Alabama race, am doing a judicial race, and have a couple of other projects lined up. Mostly, though, it is RedState full time. And I'm excited by that.