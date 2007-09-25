I left BellSouth in 2005 and have been fairly happy using a VoIP line with Earthlink TruVoice, but I gotta tell ya, I'm really thinking of going back to BellSouth a/k/a/ the New AT&T.

The quality of calls is just not the same as a land line. Neither is my cell phone up to the quality of a land line. It's really disappointing because of all the innovations, e.g. emailing me voice mails, not to mention cost, but damn if I'm tired of having my calls drop and get choppy in the middle of a radio interview.

Plus, it really is time for an unlisted number.