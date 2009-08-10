It's sad. We have one more year before Evelyn goes off to school.

Yesterday she got moved up in Sunday School. In our church, at four, the child sits with the parents too. She won't be four until the end of August, but since she's an "advancing pre-K", yesterday she attended big church for the first time.

I've really been depressed too. It's a good thing she's growing up. But it's sad too. At least we still can watch Batman together. She's a big fan of Batman: The Animated Series.

So sad. And she no longer calls me "daddy." It's "dad" now. And "mom" for Christy. Sigh.