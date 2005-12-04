This is the part I dread. I love the job and really don't mind the commute, but it is that initial separation from Christy and Evelyn that I dread. Once I get in gear, that feeling disappears. But we've had a heavy cloud over our house this weekend.

It really has nothing to do with this, but there is so much stress right now with things going on, mostly in Christy's life, that I hate to leave her to be alone. But, we'll get through it.

Next week will be better. I'm going to go up mid-week. I'll work out of the house up to Wednesday morning, get to Atlanta after the morning rush, and be in the office by the afternoon. That way I'll leave while Christy is at work and Evelyn is at daycare. Then I'll work late on Friday at the office and take a later flight into Atlanta.

I think it is important for me to be up in DC those last few days next week because due to some family issues I'm going to have to spend a lot of time working from home for two weeks after that. Luckily, those will be the weeks of Christmas and New Year so things will be very slow anyway.

Ideally, we want to take the blog live as a beta launch those last two weeks, which will actually be perfect for me working from home. It'll help iron out the bugs of my telecommuting and iron out site issues.

So, we take the blog semi-public starting this week with a tour by the Board of Directors. We still have some stuff on pages to fill in, but it is not critical stuff. We'll get it all plugged in over the next few weeks and be ready to show the public.

Right now, it's time for me to load up and get to Atlanta to catch my flight. It's going to be a busy and interesting week.