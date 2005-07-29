Clear Channel, the radio broadcaster that has made cookie cutter radio stations with limited playlists and standardized nation wide feeds the norm for many of us, crossed a line this morning.

At 8:15 a.m. this morning, as I was pulling in to the office, the local rock station was playing an add for "men ages 25 and older who want better sex and more stamina." It was some herbal replacement.

At 8:15 a.m. it is a bit uncalled for to have an ad for penis enhancement and long lasting sex on the radio.

Clear Channel crossed the line.