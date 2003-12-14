Click here to see reaction over at Dean's blog. Here's a quote:

HEY GUYS WAKE UP!!! THERE IS NO SUCCESS EXISTS IN THE UNJUSTIFIED WAR WHOEVER WAS CAPTURED!!! IT IS ONLY A DANGEROUS ILLUSION OF SUCCESS WHICH MAY LEAD ONLY TO THE NEXT WRONG JUGMENT AND NEXT WRONG DECISION SUCH AS A NEXT WAR!!!

Term â€œsuccessâ€ in this war should be applied only in the light of bringing international community IN and USA OUT. If that capture will help with it, then it is a â€œsuccessâ€, otherwise â€“ not.

How about one more:

I can't believe this. I'm crying here. I feel that we now don't have a chance in this election.

Oh, what the hell, one more:

even the capture of hussein does not justify the actions of the white house and cannot overshadow their other offenses against the american people.

that being said, i applaud the troops for their efforts. getting hussein alive is a real coup for the justice of iraqi victims (but not a coup for bush!).

In looking at them, a lot are positive, pro-military posts. But a fair number are like those above, with a good many saying, to paraphrase, Bush just won re-election.