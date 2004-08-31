Mickey Kaus asks a question that should have been asked several weeks ago.

[T]he estimable Charlie Cook, in his latest e-mailed convention dispatch, writes It really is pretty amazing how fast the conventional wisdom can change. Three weeks ago, most political insiders in both parties gave Sen. John Kerry a slight edge over President Bush ...

Was it the CW, Charlie--or was it you? ABC's "contest to lose" blooper was explicitly based on Cook's incumbents-never-win-the-undecideds analysis. Luckily, if you believe the Washington Prowler, Kerry's staff bought into the idea that it was their campaign to lose, and lost it.