Sony has unveiled what is modestly being called an "iPod killer." It is a portable music device using a hard drive system like the iPod. However, all early reports say the machine is definitely in a league of its own -- a league no one else would want to enter given the poor reviews.

Also, and the main point of this post, Sony has created a propriety sound file called the ATRAC. Is it just me or does that sound too much like an 8 track for comfort? The 8-trac when the way of the cassette tape before the cassette tape. Poor acronym for the new sound file.