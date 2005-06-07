This is a bad move for McKinnon.

Mark McKinnon, the Austin political consultant who oversaw the advertising for President Bush in the 2000 and 2004 campaigns, has committed to help Sen. John McCain in a second presidential bid.

McKinnon - one of the president's closest friends and confidants and a frequent mountain biking companion - met with the Arizona Republican over lunch this spring in the Senate dining room to discuss his support, said a GOP activist familiar with the meeting.

McCain is toast in the GOP primary. The typical GOP primary voter does not see McCain standing with him on the voter's issues. McKinnon might be able to work some magic --- or convince McCain to run in something other than the GOP primary.

Frankly, however, I'll be surprised is McCain actually goes forward. He will be rather old. Only the power of his ego can keep him going.