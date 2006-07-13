This really is lipstick on a pig.

To spiff up its image, the Association of Trial Lawyers of America is considering changing its name to the American Association for Justice. "You asked us to fight back against the attacks on the civil justice system. We are now doing that - with a national public education and communications campaign to educate the public on the value of the civil justice system and the lawyers that work in it," wrote ATLA president Ken Suggs to members last month.

So, in order to fight back, first they have to hide who they are. Bawhahaha.