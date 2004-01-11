I consider John Derbyshire an email friend. Heck, I sent him a package from Omaha Steaks when he passed his citizenship test. Anyway Professor Bainbridge takes on Derb's immigration view.

Here is a legitimate question for Professor Bainbridge and others: Why is it that some of the most vehement opponents of Bush's proposal are immigrants or immediate lineal decendants, i.e. children, of immigrants?

For the record, I still haven't made up my mind. Part of me thinks it's a good idea. Part of me thinks we have no will to enforce current immigration, so why would we deport those who use the program and don't renew after three years.