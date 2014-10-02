Prep Time: 15 minutes | Cook Time: 40 minutes | Servings: 12 Servings | Difficulty: Easy Ingredients: 1 (1 pound) loaf French bread; cut

diagonally in 1 inch slices

8 eggs

2 c milk

1 1/2 c half-and-half cream

2 ts vanilla extract

1/4 ts ground cinnamon

3/4 c butter

1 1/2 c brown sugar

3 tb light corn syrup

Directions: 1. Butter a 9x13 inch baking dish. Arrange the slices of bread in the bottom. In a large bowl, beat together eggs, milk, cream, vanilla and cinnamon. Pour over bread slices, cover, and refrigerate overnight. Combine butter, brown sugar and corn syrup in a pot on the stove and cover with a lid. Just leave it there overnight. 2. The next morning, preheat oven to 350 degrees. Heat the brown sugar mixture until bubbling. Pour over bread and egg mixture. 3. Bake in preheated oven, uncovered, for 40 to 50 minutes until the exposed bread cubes are brown and toasted.