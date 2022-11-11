The weather is getting cold and several people both asked where the recipes were and could I send this one back out. Sorry y’all. Election season took priority. But thanks for the pestering and suggestions.

Next week, I’ll resend all the Thanksgiving recipes, including the gravy etc.

For now, it is a deeply delicious and deeply unhealthy…errrr… hearty soup.

Ingredients

8 to 10 red potatoes, boiled, peeled, and cubed

2 pounds (2 packages) bacon

1 cup butter

1 large sweet onion finely chopped

2/3 cup all-purpose flour

1 gallon whole or 2% milk (1/2 gallon measured, reserving the rest)

16 oz medium Cheddar cheese, shredded

8 oz sour cream

1 tbs salt

½ tsp ground black pepper

4 green onions, chopped

Directions

Place whole, unpeeled red potatoes in boiling, salted water and boil till soft.



While potatoes are boiling, cook bacon crisp in the microwave or a skillet. Crumble after cooking.



Place potatoes in ice water to cool to room temperature then cube into bite sized pieces. Leave on the skin.



In a 7qt stock pot or Dutch oven, melt the butter over medium heat. Add the sweet onion and cook till lightly browned. Whisk in flour until smooth and stir for two minutes to remove the raw flour taste. Gradually stir in 1/2 gallon of milk, whisking constantly until thickened. Stir in potatoes. Bring to a boil, stirring frequently.



Reduce heat, and simmer 10 minutes. Mix in bacon, cheese, sour cream, salt, and pepper. Continue cooking, stirring frequently, until cheese is melted. Add extra milk to thin as desired.



Serve and top with green onions and extra bacon and shredded cheese as garnish.