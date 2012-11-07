Baloney
The usual hand wringing is occurring now about social conservatives causing the GOP to lose. Todd Akin lost because he swallowed his foot and kept gagging on it, not because he is pro-life. Richard Mourdock was beaten by a Democrat who ran as a pro-lif...
The usual hand wringing is occurring now about social conservatives causing the GOP to lose. Todd Akin lost because he swallowed his foot and kept gagging on it, not because he is pro-life. Richard Mourdock was beaten by a Democrat who ran as a pro-lifer. As for the so called “war on women,” there is no war on women and women did not abandon Mitt | Read More »